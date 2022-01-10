Gear up for the change! SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has hit the volume of 28028873

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), which is $13.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.40 after opening rate of $13.821 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.62 before closing at $13.78.Recently in News on December 15, 2021, SoFi Technologies, Inc. Announces Completion of Redemption of Certain Outstanding Warrants. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), (“SoFi” or “the Company”), a leading digital personal finance company, today announced the completion of the redemption of the outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated October 8, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, (the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 6, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company announced the completion of the redemption of the outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. The outstanding warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock that were issued in the Company’s business combination with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V on May 28, 2021 (the “Business Combination”) in respect of warrants to acquire Social Finance, Inc. Series H preferred stock (the “Series H Warrants”) remain outstanding and are not affected by the redemption of the Warrants. You can read further details here

SoFi Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.13 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $13.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) full year performance was -26.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are logging -51.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $28.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28028873 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) recorded performance in the market was -13.09%, having the revenues showcasing -15.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.12B, as it employees total of 2182 workers.

Specialists analysis on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the SoFi Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.20, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, SoFi Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -0.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,509,102 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOFI is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Trends and Technical analysis: SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.32%, alongside a downfall of -26.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.24% during last recorded quarter.