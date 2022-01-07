Wallbox N.V. (WBX): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) was valued at $15.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.58 while reaching the peak value of $15.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.11. The stock current value is $14.63.Recently in News on January 5, 2022, Wallbox to Expand Its Digital Presence to Showcase Its Electric Vehicle Charging Technology and Innovation Trends at CES 2022. Wallbox is introducing two new EV chargers, in addition to showcasing its extensive portfolio of EV charging and energy management solutions at CES2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wallbox N.V. shares are logging -46.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.28 and $27.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 543455 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wallbox N.V. (WBX) recorded performance in the market was -10.47%, having the revenues showcasing 46.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Wallbox N.V. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Wallbox N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Wallbox N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.47%. The shares -12.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.45% during last recorded quarter.