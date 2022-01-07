The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Unum Group (UNM)

At the end of the latest market close, Unum Group (UNM) was valued at $26.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $26.76 while reaching the peak value of $27.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.48. The stock current value is $27.09.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, Unum Group to release fourth quarter 2021 results and host conference call. Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its fourth quarter 2021 results February 1, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com. You can read further details here

Unum Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.34 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $24.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Unum Group (UNM) full year performance was 15.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unum Group shares are logging -15.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.25 and $31.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3019217 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unum Group (UNM) recorded performance in the market was 10.26%, having the revenues showcasing -0.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.56B, as it employees total of 10300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Unum Group (UNM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Unum Group posted a movement of +1.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,877,797 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UNM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Unum Group (UNM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Unum Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Unum Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.94%, alongside a boost of 15.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.59% during last recorded quarter.