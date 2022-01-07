Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), which is $0.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.99 after opening rate of $0.9262 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.78 before closing at $0.75.Recently in News on January 6, 2022, Safe-T Group Ltd. Expects Estimated Fiscal Year 2021 Revenues to Exceed $10 Million. Driven by Focus on Consumer and Enterprise Privacy Products, The Company Estimates Revenues to Demonstrate over 170% Growth in Q4 and over 100% FY, with Further Growth Expected in 2022. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9900 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.7268 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was -43.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -73.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4363117 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was 12.68%, having the revenues showcasing -24.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.90M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Analysts verdict on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0498, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of -30.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 279,474 in trading volumes.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Safe-T Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.45%, alongside a downfall of -43.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.53% during last recorded quarter.