Reason’s why IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $3.60

At the end of the latest market close, IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) was valued at $1.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.18 while reaching the peak value of $1.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.15. The stock current value is $1.38.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, IMAC Holdings, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) today announced that Jeffrey Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022. The on-demand presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on January 10, 2022. You can read further details here

IMAC Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4400 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) full year performance was -13.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMAC Holdings Inc. shares are logging -49.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3209279 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) recorded performance in the market was 21.05%, having the revenues showcasing -4.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.43M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3588, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, IMAC Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -9.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 104,714 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMAC is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of IMAC Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of IMAC Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.50%, alongside a downfall of -13.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.83% during last recorded quarter.