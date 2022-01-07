New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.87

Let’s start up with the current stock price of New Relic Inc. (NEWR), which is $101.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $102.95 after opening rate of $96.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $96.09 before closing at $97.39.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, New Relic Appoints Takeshi Numoto, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, to Board of Directors. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced it has appointed Takeshi Numoto, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, to its board, effective December 14, 2021. As an accomplished, long-time executive at one of the world’s most successful software brands, Numoto will bring deep enterprise software and product-led growth experience to his board role. You can read further details here

New Relic Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $110.81 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $96.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) full year performance was 56.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Relic Inc. shares are logging -21.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.52 and $129.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 847849 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Relic Inc. (NEWR) recorded performance in the market was -7.57%, having the revenues showcasing 34.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.69B, as it employees total of 1934 workers.

Analysts verdict on New Relic Inc. (NEWR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the New Relic Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 90.39, with a change in the price was noted +24.32. In a similar fashion, New Relic Inc. posted a movement of +31.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 688,591 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEWR is recording 1.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.45.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of New Relic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of New Relic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.29%, alongside a boost of 56.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.53% during last recorded quarter.