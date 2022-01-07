Here is why Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (BTAQ) recent weekly performance of 0.10% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (BTAQ). It is currently valued at $10.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.007, after setting-off with the price of $10.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.00.Recently in News on June 9, 2021, Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: BTAQ) (the “Company”), announces that it had filed today its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”), and as a result has regained compliance with the applicable Nasdaq continued listing requirements. The Company had previously announced on June 3, 2021 that it had received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file the Quarterly Report, the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As a result of the filing of the Quarterly Report, the Company is not required to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq to cure the deficiency. You can read further details here

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.02 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/22.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (BTAQ) full year performance was -5.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -15.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.67 and $11.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 551397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (BTAQ) recorded performance in the market was -0.10%, having the revenues showcasing 0.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 441.00M.

The Analysts eye on Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (BTAQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.96, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +1.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 96,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTAQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (BTAQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.52%, alongside a downfall of -5.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.50% during last recorded quarter.