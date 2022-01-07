FREYR Battery (FREY): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of FREYR Battery (FREY), which is $10.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.80 after opening rate of $10.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.05 before closing at $10.75.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, FREYR Battery Awarded 31 GWh Inaugural Offtake Agreement with Leading Global ESS Provider. FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has executed its inaugural offtake agreement for at least 31 GWh of low-carbon battery cells with an undisclosed, leading global publicly listed manufacturer and provider of energy storage systems (“ESS”). The two companies have agreed to jointly develop innovative technology solutions for the fast-growing global ESS market based on battery cells manufactured by FREYR. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was -1.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging -33.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $15.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1137998 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was -9.57%, having the revenues showcasing 5.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 19 workers.

The Analysts eye on FREYR Battery (FREY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.29, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, FREYR Battery posted a movement of +18.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,116,739 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.05%.

Considering, the past performance of FREYR Battery, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.89%, alongside a downfall of -1.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.20% during last recorded quarter.