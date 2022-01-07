Buying a The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) is possibly the most advantageous right now

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) is priced at $3.06 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on December 14, 2021, The Real Brokerage Inc. Opens in Wyoming. Cheyenne Area Real Estate Broker James “JP” Fluellen Named Principal Broker. You can read further details here

The Real Brokerage Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.90 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) full year performance was 255.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Real Brokerage Inc. shares are logging -29.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 291.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $4.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515490 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) recorded performance in the market was -17.07%, having the revenues showcasing 68.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 724.21M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Real Brokerage Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.57, with a change in the price was noted +1.16. In a similar fashion, The Real Brokerage Inc. posted a movement of +61.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,068 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REAX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Real Brokerage Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Real Brokerage Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.00%, alongside a boost of 255.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by -17.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.13% during last recorded quarter.