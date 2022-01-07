Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), which is $31.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.48 after opening rate of $30.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.73 before closing at $29.95.Recently in News on January 3, 2022, Albertsons Companies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended December 4, 2021, before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. ACI will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. The conference call will be available at the following address by accessing the “Events & Presentations” link included therein:. You can read further details here

Albertsons Companies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.48 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $29.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) full year performance was 85.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Albertsons Companies Inc. shares are logging -17.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.97 and $37.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3014085 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) recorded performance in the market was 3.38%, having the revenues showcasing 11.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.57B, as it employees total of 300000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Albertsons Companies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.20, with a change in the price was noted +1.87. In a similar fashion, Albertsons Companies Inc. posted a movement of +6.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,579,548 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACI is recording 4.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.15.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Albertsons Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Albertsons Companies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.43%, alongside a boost of 85.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.46% during last recorded quarter.