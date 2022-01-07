A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

For the readers interested in the stock health of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). It is currently valued at $5.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.40, after setting-off with the price of $5.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.26.Recently in News on January 3, 2022, DHT Holdings, Inc. announces share buyback. HAMILTON, BERMUDA, January 3, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has purchased 561,111 of its own shares — equivalent to 0.3% of its outstanding shares — at an average price of $5.2848 in the period from December 2, 2021 to December 3, 2021. The shares have been retired upon receipt.About DHT Holdings, Inc.DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Norway. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.ContactLaila C. Halvorsen, CFOPhone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com Wilhelm Flinder, Manager – Investor Relations & Business AnalysisPhone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 936 11 350Email: wf@dhtankers.com. You can read further details here

DHT Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.57 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $5.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) full year performance was -3.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DHT Holdings Inc. shares are logging -26.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.09 and $7.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 675435 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) recorded performance in the market was 1.35%, having the revenues showcasing -18.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 873.42M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the DHT Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, DHT Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -5.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,820,147 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DHT is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DHT Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.51%, alongside a downfall of -3.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.58% during last recorded quarter.