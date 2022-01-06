Why is Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) up 77.26% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN), which is $42.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $44.5885 after opening rate of $40.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $40.34 before closing at $40.37.Recently in News on December 20, 2021, Insteel Industries Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company’s first quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investor.insteel.com and will be archived for replay. You can read further details here

Insteel Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.59 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $39.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) full year performance was 77.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Insteel Industries Inc. shares are logging -4.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.94 and $44.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 574200 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) recorded performance in the market was 6.76%, having the revenues showcasing 16.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 818.98M, as it employees total of 913 workers.

The Analysts eye on Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Insteel Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.53, with a change in the price was noted -0.87. In a similar fashion, Insteel Industries Inc. posted a movement of -2.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 98,890 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IIIN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Insteel Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Insteel Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.48%, alongside a boost of 77.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.46% during last recorded quarter.