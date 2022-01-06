Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) was down -3.00%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), which is $47.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $50.64 after opening rate of $50.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $48.35 before closing at $48.50.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Iron Mountain Incorporated Upsizes and Prices Debt Offering. Iron Mountain Information Management Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) (the “Company”), the storage and information management services company, today announced that it has priced an upsized offering by way of a private placement of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). This represents an increase of $250.0 million in the combined aggregate principal amount of the Notes, from the previously announced amount of $500.0 million. The Notes will be pari passu with all existing and future senior indebtedness of the Company and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and the Company’s other subsidiaries that guarantee each series of its existing notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to fund, in part, the acquisition of ITRenew and pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes including to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and other short term debt. You can read further details here

Iron Mountain Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.50 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $46.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) full year performance was 68.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iron Mountain Incorporated shares are logging -11.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.72 and $53.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2045842 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) recorded performance in the market was -7.32%, having the revenues showcasing 9.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.10B, as it employees total of 24610 workers.

Analysts verdict on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Iron Mountain Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.94, with a change in the price was noted +0.98. In a similar fashion, Iron Mountain Incorporated posted a movement of +2.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,620,630 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IRM is recording 9.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.11.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Iron Mountain Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Iron Mountain Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.80%, alongside a boost of 68.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.95% during last recorded quarter.