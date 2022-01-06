Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) was valued at $7.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.491 while reaching the peak value of $8.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.49. The stock current value is $7.78.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, Pioneer Power Announces $12 Million Order from One of the World’s Largest Mass Merchandisers; Expected to Significantly Increase Revenue For 2022. Units are scalable and able to integrate multiple onsite power generation and EV charging needs. You can read further details here

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.25 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) full year performance was 92.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares are logging -46.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.01 and $14.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 637364 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) recorded performance in the market was 3.73%, having the revenues showcasing 142.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.32M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.29, with a change in the price was noted +3.50. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +81.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,084,354 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PPSI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.05%, alongside a boost of 92.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 142.37% during last recorded quarter.