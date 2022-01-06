Oatly Group AB (OTLY): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oatly Group AB (OTLY), which is $8.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.44 after opening rate of $8.093 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.90 before closing at $7.90.Recently in News on December 29, 2021, Oatly Announces Changes to its Board of Directors. Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced that Björn Öste, a member of Oatly’s Board of Directors, has notified the Company of his plans to step down from the Board to pursue other interests, effective December 31, 2021. Following his departure, Oatly’s Board will consist of 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oatly Group AB shares are logging -71.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.46 and $29.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1194366 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oatly Group AB (OTLY) recorded performance in the market was -0.75%, having the revenues showcasing -41.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.72B, as it employees total of 1738 workers.

The Analysts eye on Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.75, with a change in the price was noted -8.28. In a similar fashion, Oatly Group AB posted a movement of -50.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,999,561 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OTLY is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Oatly Group AB in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Oatly Group AB, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.75%. The shares increased approximately by 0.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.48% during last recorded quarter.