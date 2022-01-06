MediWound Ltd. (MDWD): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD). It is currently valued at $2.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.09, after setting-off with the price of $2.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.65.Recently in News on December 20, 2021, MediWound Announces Positive Initial Data from its U.S. Phase 2 Pharmacology Study of EscharEx Showing Effective and Rapid Debridement in Chronic and Hard to Heal Wounds. Data Demonstrate EscharEx Reduces Biofilm and Bacterial BurdenEscharEx is Shown to be Safe with No Observed Safety Issues. You can read further details here

MediWound Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.09 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) full year performance was -25.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MediWound Ltd. shares are logging -53.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $6.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 613582 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) recorded performance in the market was 22.46%, having the revenues showcasing -6.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.42M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Analysts verdict on MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the MediWound Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.17, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, MediWound Ltd. posted a movement of -17.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 109,489 in trading volumes.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MediWound Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MediWound Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.26%, alongside a downfall of -25.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.77% during last recorded quarter.