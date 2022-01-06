Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for UBS Group AG (UBS)

At the end of the latest market close, UBS Group AG (UBS) was valued at $18.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.66 while reaching the peak value of $18.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.34. The stock current value is $18.39.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Financial Advisor Diane Johnston joins UBS in Jericho, NY. UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisor and Endowments and Foundations Consultant, Diane Johnston, has joined the firm in Jericho, New York. You can read further details here

UBS Group AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.74 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $17.97 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

UBS Group AG (UBS) full year performance was 23.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS Group AG shares are logging -1.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.16 and $18.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2855508 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS Group AG (UBS) recorded performance in the market was 2.91%, having the revenues showcasing 14.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.49B, as it employees total of 71427 workers.

UBS Group AG (UBS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the UBS Group AG a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.25, with a change in the price was noted +1.27. In a similar fashion, UBS Group AG posted a movement of +7.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,882,165 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBS is recording 2.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.83.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of UBS Group AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.27%, alongside a boost of 23.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.08% during last recorded quarter.