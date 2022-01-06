Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), which is $549.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $565.05 after opening rate of $563.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $549.77 before closing at $564.23.Recently in News on January 5, 2022, Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports December Sales Results. Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $22.24 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 2, 2022, an increase of 16.2 percent from $19.14 billion last year. You can read further details here

Costco Wholesale Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $568.72 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $549.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/22.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) full year performance was 48.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Costco Wholesale Corporation shares are logging -3.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $307.00 and $571.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2826379 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) recorded performance in the market was -3.13%, having the revenues showcasing 22.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 242.22B, as it employees total of 288000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Costco Wholesale Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 495.17, with a change in the price was noted +102.10. In a similar fashion, Costco Wholesale Corporation posted a movement of +22.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,062,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COST is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical rundown of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Raw Stochastic average of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Costco Wholesale Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.07%, alongside a boost of 48.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.38% during last recorded quarter.