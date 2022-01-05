Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is priced at $5.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.56 and reached a high price of $5.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.91. The stock touched a low price of $5.05.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Octillion Power Systems to Develop Proprietary High Density Batteries for Its E-Motion™ Fully Electric Powertrain System. Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), the global leader in the electric transition of the recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, has partnered with Octillion Power Systems (“Octillion”) to develop a customized high voltage 35 KW high density battery exclusively for use within the recreational boating market. Under the terms of the agreement, Octillion will manufacture a new advanced electric battery system to power its E-Motion™ outboard powertrain. The configuration of the battery pack is smaller than that of a typical fuel tank, which in turn makes it easier to custom fit in virtually any boat. You can read further details here

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.70 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) full year performance was -61.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. shares are logging -68.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $17.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 635343 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) recorded performance in the market was 13.22%, having the revenues showcasing -17.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.99M.

The Analysts eye on Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.32, with a change in the price was noted -1.55. In a similar fashion, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -22.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,169 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)

Raw Stochastic average of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Vision Marine Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.43%, alongside a downfall of -61.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.59% during last recorded quarter.