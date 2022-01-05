Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is on the roll with an average volume of 463.32K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), which is $23.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.80 after opening rate of $22.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.55 before closing at $22.44.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Increased Authorization of Common Unit Repurchase Program. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Viper’s General Partner (the “Board”) increased the authorization of its common unit repurchase program to $150.0 million and extended the authorization indefinitely. As of September 30, 2021, Viper had expended approximately $57.4 million, or roughly 38%, of the increased authorized amount. You can read further details here

Viper Energy Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.80 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $21.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) full year performance was 88.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Viper Energy Partners LP shares are logging -5.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.35 and $25.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2658003 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) recorded performance in the market was 12.58%, having the revenues showcasing 3.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.13B.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.30, with a change in the price was noted +5.53. In a similar fashion, Viper Energy Partners LP posted a movement of +29.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 448,955 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VNOM is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.97.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Viper Energy Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.15%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Viper Energy Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.02%, alongside a boost of 88.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.90% during last recorded quarter.