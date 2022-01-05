PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.17

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) is priced at $3.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.73 and reached a high price of $3.0678, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.76. The stock touched a low price of $2.6675.Recently in News on December 31, 2021, HPQ Silicon Update of Ongoing Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer. HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) (FWB: UGE), an innovative silicon solutions and technology development company, is happy to inform shareholders that it has fulfilled its commitments, first disclosed on September 29, 2021, to submit, by the latest December 31, 2021, an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) to change it classification from a Mining Issuer to an Industrial and Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer. You can read further details here

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.07 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) full year performance was 0.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares are logging -74.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.28 and $12.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 789101 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) recorded performance in the market was 13.96%, having the revenues showcasing -24.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 651.53M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Specialists analysis on PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.70, with a change in the price was noted -1.09. In a similar fashion, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. posted a movement of -26.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 870,278 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PYR is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)

Raw Stochastic average of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.08%, alongside a boost of 0.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.88% during last recorded quarter.