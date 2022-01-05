Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) was valued at $10.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.70 while reaching the peak value of $10.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.10. The stock current value is $14.71.Recently in News on January 5, 2022, Mainz Biomed Acquires Exclusive Rights to Novel mRNA Biomarkers. Potential for ColoAlert to Emerge as the Most Robust and Accurate At-home Screening Test for Colorectal Cancer. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mainz Biomed B.V. shares are logging -18.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.80 and $18.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17702456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.67M.

Market experts do have their say about Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)

Technical breakdown of Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mainz Biomed B.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. The shares -3.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.96% in the period of the last 30 days.