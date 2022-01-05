Denbury Inc. (DEN): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Denbury Inc. (DEN). It is currently valued at $85.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $86.12, after setting-off with the price of $81.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $81.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $80.82.Recently in News on December 28, 2021, Denbury to Participate in 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference. Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual panel discussion, Outlook for Carbon Capture, at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be available the same morning in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. You can read further details here

Denbury Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.12 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $76.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) full year performance was 210.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denbury Inc. shares are logging -6.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.65 and $91.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563994 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denbury Inc. (DEN) recorded performance in the market was 12.00%, having the revenues showcasing 17.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.22B, as it employees total of 698 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Denbury Inc. (DEN)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Denbury Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.16, with a change in the price was noted +16.24. In a similar fashion, Denbury Inc. posted a movement of +23.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 634,931 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DEN is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denbury Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Denbury Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.42%, alongside a boost of 210.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.03% during last recorded quarter.