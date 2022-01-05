Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) canâ€™t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.63M

Letâ€™s start up with the current stock price of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), which is $191.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $208.25 after opening rate of $207.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $201.90 before closing at $202.15.Recently in News on December 23, 2021, Crown Castle to Present at Citiâ€™s 2022 AppsEconomy Conference. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castleâ€™s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at Citiâ€™s 2022 AppsEconomy Conference. Mr. Schlangerâ€™s presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castleâ€™s website at http://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay. You can read further details here

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $209.00 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $192.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/22.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) full year performance was 29.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares are logging -8.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $146.15 and $209.87.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 873555 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) recorded performance in the market was -3.16%, having the revenues showcasing 17.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.03B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) in the eye of market guruâ€™s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 186.92, with a change in the price was noted -2.15. In a similar fashion, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) posted a movement of -1.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,593,737 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCI is recording 2.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.38.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.07%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 57.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.66%, alongside a boost of 29.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.22% during last recorded quarter.