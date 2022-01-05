Buying a Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Western Digital Corporation (WDC), which is $67.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $67.895 after opening rate of $66.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $65.92 before closing at $65.93.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, Western Digital Announces Closing of Debt Offering. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) (“Western Digital” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of (i) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.850% senior unsecured notes due 2029 and (ii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.100% senior unsecured notes due 2032. The net proceeds of the offering were approximately $988 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Western Digital intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with available cash on hand, to refinance existing indebtedness and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering. You can read further details here

Western Digital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.89 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $65.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) full year performance was 27.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Digital Corporation shares are logging -13.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.62 and $78.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3709459 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) recorded performance in the market was 3.70%, having the revenues showcasing 18.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.12B, as it employees total of 65600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Western Digital Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.44, with a change in the price was noted +5.24. In a similar fashion, Western Digital Corporation posted a movement of +8.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,757,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WDC is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

Trends and Technical analysis: Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.04%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.47%, alongside a boost of 27.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.71% during last recorded quarter.