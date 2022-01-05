AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $27.79

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is priced at $20.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.42 and reached a high price of $21.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.67. The stock touched a low price of $20.75.Recently in News on January 3, 2022, AFC Gamma, Inc. Announces Launch of Common Stock Offering. AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced that it has launched an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock. AFC Gamma intends to grant the underwriters of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AFC Gamma Inc. shares are logging -18.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.91 and $25.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 661229 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) recorded performance in the market was -8.35%, having the revenues showcasing -5.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 278.83M.

The Analysts eye on AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the AFC Gamma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.26, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, AFC Gamma Inc. posted a movement of -0.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 141,195 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)

Raw Stochastic average of AFC Gamma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.96%.

Considering, the past performance of AFC Gamma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.35%. The shares increased approximately by -8.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.22% during last recorded quarter.