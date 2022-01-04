Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), which is $41.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.98 after opening rate of $43.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.88 before closing at $42.95.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, Warner Music Group Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering by Affiliates of Access Industries. Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group”) (Nasdaq: WMG) today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering (the “offering”) of an aggregate of 8,562,500 shares of Warner Music Group’s Class A common stock (“common stock”) by affiliates of Access Industries, LLC, at a price to the public of $41.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on January 6, 2022. Warner Music Group is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds. You can read further details here

Warner Music Group Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.98 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $40.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/22.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) full year performance was 16.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Warner Music Group Corp. shares are logging -18.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.50 and $50.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3222010 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) recorded performance in the market was -0.53%, having the revenues showcasing -3.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.21B, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Warner Music Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.99, with a change in the price was noted +6.30. In a similar fashion, Warner Music Group Corp. posted a movement of +18.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 957,509 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WMG is recording 107.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 107.94.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Warner Music Group Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.31%, alongside a boost of 16.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.29% during last recorded quarter.