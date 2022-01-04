The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT)

At the end of the latest market close, Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT) was valued at $3.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.21 while reaching the peak value of $3.7286 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.1001. The stock current value is $3.61.Recently in News on December 29, 2021, HeartBeam to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, announced today it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference being held virtually January 10 – 13, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heartbeam Inc. shares are logging -33.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.75 and $5.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1613471 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT) recorded performance in the market was 19.16%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.32M.

Analysts verdict on Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Heartbeam Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Heartbeam Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.16%. The shares increased approximately by 10.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.03% in the period of the last 30 days.