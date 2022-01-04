American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 17.04M

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) is priced at $2.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.41 and reached a high price of $2.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.43. The stock touched a low price of $2.23.Recently in News on January 3, 2022, AVCtechnologies Announces Filing of Resale Registration Statement as Part of Funding Plan. American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCtechnologies; Nasdaq: AVCT) announced that it has filed a resale registration statement on Form S-3 as part of several initiatives to raise growth capital and improve liquidity through an increased share float. Pursuant to its recent S-3 filing, AVCtechnologies has completed the registration of 37,916,668 shares which underlie warrants that were previously issued in accordance with previously announced financing transactions. These financings are a critical step in the company’s fundraising plan and will enable it to execute on its strategic growth initiatives such as the recently announced partnerships with Braidio and Etisalat. You can read further details here

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.85 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) full year performance was -65.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares are logging -73.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $9.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30403046 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) recorded performance in the market was 5.35%, having the revenues showcasing -1.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 228.92M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.63, with a change in the price was noted -1.77. In a similar fashion, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -40.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,278,533 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVCT is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.17%, alongside a downfall of -65.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.92% during last recorded quarter.