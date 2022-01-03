Missfresh Limited (MF): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Missfresh Limited (MF). It is currently valued at $5.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.50, after setting-off with the price of $4.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.60.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Missfresh Expands Intelligent Fresh Markets to 20 Cities in China. Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator in China’s neighborhood retail industry, has partnered with Nanchang’s Wangjia Market Management in Jiangxi Province to expand its Intelligent Fresh Market business to 20 cities across China. This partnership will enable Missfresh’s Intelligent Fresh Market business to continue to rapidly grow into a mature business unit and further diversify its position in China’s US$1.9 trillion neighborhood retail market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Missfresh Limited shares are logging -54.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.52 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1631220 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Missfresh Limited (MF) recorded performance in the market was -48.14%, having the revenues showcasing 19.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.19B, as it employees total of 1429 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Missfresh Limited (MF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.34, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Missfresh Limited posted a movement of +3.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,887 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MF is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Raw Stochastic average of Missfresh Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Missfresh Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.14%. The shares increased approximately by 23.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.86% during last recorded quarter.