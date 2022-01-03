Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is priced at $0.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.81 and reached a high price of $0.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.81. The stock touched a low price of $0.80.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, AVINO REPORTS 113 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES OF INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES AND 24 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES OF INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES AT LA PRECIOSA PROPOSED ACQUISITION PROPERTY; TECHNICAL REPORT FILED ON SEDAR. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6), “Avino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of the mineral resource estimate (the “Report”) addressed to the Company on the La Preciosa project located near Durango in west-central Mexico (the “La Preciosa Property”), which the Company is proposing to acquire. The report was prepared by Tetra Tech Inc. under National Instrument 43-101 (“NI-43-101”), and is now available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Avino’s profile and filed on Form 6-K with the SEC. You can read further details here

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8200 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.7550 for the same time period, recorded on 12/14/21.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) full year performance was -33.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares are logging -69.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 699689 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) recorded performance in the market was -33.77%, having the revenues showcasing 4.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.36M, as it employees total of 350 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9075, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted a movement of -13.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 549,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASM is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.47%, alongside a downfall of -33.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.24% during last recorded quarter.