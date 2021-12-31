The countdown is on: Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is priced at $16.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.73 and reached a high price of $15.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.18. The stock touched a low price of $14.25.Recently in News on December 27, 2021, Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 10 – 14, 2022. Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference held during January 10 – 14, 2022. Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer of Himax, will make a company presentation on January 10 at 5:00 – 5:40 PM EST in Track 3 session. You can read further details here

Himax Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.88 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $7.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) full year performance was 86.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Himax Technologies Inc. shares are logging -10.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.01 and $17.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4786269 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recorded performance in the market was 105.41%, having the revenues showcasing 42.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.65B, as it employees total of 2160 workers.

The Analysts eye on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.25, with a change in the price was noted +1.47. In a similar fashion, Himax Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +10.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,348,829 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMX is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Himax Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 105.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.59%, alongside a boost of 86.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.27% during last recorded quarter.