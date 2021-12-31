Reason’s why SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $2.00

At the end of the latest market close, SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) was valued at $0.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.44 while reaching the peak value of $0.7746 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.44. The stock current value is $0.55.Recently in News on December 30, 2021, SuperCom Chairman Purchased 512,000 SPCB Shares In the Open Market. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of Multi-Identity, IoT, Connectivity, and Cyber Security solutions for the global Public and Private Sectors, today announced that its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Arie Trabelsi, has notified the Company that he has purchased recently 512,000 SPCB shares in the open market, as part of his purchase program to purchase up to 3 million SPCB shares in the Open Market. You can read further details here

SuperCom Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 03/19/21, with the lowest value was $0.4004 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/21.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) full year performance was -44.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SuperCom Ltd. shares are logging -81.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5242435 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) recorded performance in the market was -40.67%, having the revenues showcasing -38.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.20M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8901, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, SuperCom Ltd. posted a movement of -52.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 971,891 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPCB is recording 2.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.74.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SuperCom Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SuperCom Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.73%, alongside a downfall of -44.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.58% during last recorded quarter.