Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), which is $3.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.595 after opening rate of $3.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.485 before closing at $3.60.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites. Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today announced general availability of GraphQL functionality for its Layer0 by Limelight web application CDN. You can read further details here

Limelight Networks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.61 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $2.30 for the same time period, recorded on 10/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) full year performance was -14.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Limelight Networks Inc. shares are logging -37.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $5.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1181337 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) recorded performance in the market was -12.53%, having the revenues showcasing 46.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 467.00M, as it employees total of 529 workers.

Analysts verdict on Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Limelight Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.81, with a change in the price was noted +0.73. In a similar fashion, Limelight Networks Inc. posted a movement of +26.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,377,036 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LLNW is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.86.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Limelight Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Limelight Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.09%, alongside a downfall of -14.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.64% during last recorded quarter.