Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) is priced at $2.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.4365 and reached a high price of $3.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.30. The stock touched a low price of $2.33.Recently in News on November 12, 2021, Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.22 on 08/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/21.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) full year performance was -16.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares are logging -58.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $6.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1281312 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) recorded performance in the market was -14.19%, having the revenues showcasing -6.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.30M, as it employees total of 4700 workers.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.86, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. posted a movement of -22.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 176,004 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVK is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.41%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ever-Glory International Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.03%, alongside a downfall of -16.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.81% during last recorded quarter.