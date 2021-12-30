The Stars are Aligning for Holders of SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR), which is $20.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.67 after opening rate of $20.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.165 before closing at $20.22.Recently in News on December 23, 2021, Semrush Named a Leader in 19 Categories in G2’s Winter 2022 Report. Leading online visibility management SaaS platform Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) earned high accolades in the Winter 2022 Report from peer-to-peer review site G2, whose users have ranked the platform in the leader quadrant across 19 product categories this quarter. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SEMrush Holdings Inc. shares are logging -36.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.62 and $32.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 638462 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) recorded performance in the market was 85.20%, having the revenues showcasing -13.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.82B, as it employees total of 980 workers.

Specialists analysis on SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SEMrush Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.26, with a change in the price was noted +0.46. In a similar fashion, SEMrush Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +2.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 392,330 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEMR is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR)

Raw Stochastic average of SEMrush Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.20%. The shares increased approximately by 4.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.42% during last recorded quarter.