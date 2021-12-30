Take note of this Trade Activity: Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

At the end of the latest market close, Q&K International Group Limited (QK) was valued at $0.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.45 while reaching the peak value of $0.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4411. The stock current value is $0.53.Recently in News on October 26, 2021, Q&K Announces Disposal of WFOE. Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it has sold all of its equity interest in Shanghai Qingke Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. (the “Former WFOE”), which was a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in China prior to the disposition, to Wangxiancai Limited, which is beneficially owned by the legal representative and executive director of one of the Company’s subsidiaries, a related party (the “Disposal”). The Former WFOE has a series of contractual arrangements with Shanghai Qingke E-commerce Co., Ltd, the Company’s former variable interest entity, through which the Company carried out certain rental apartment operation business. The Disposal was performed to dedicate the Company’s business resources to operate higher-quality rental apartments through its subsidiaries in China. As a result of the Disposal, the Company no longer conducts any operation through a variable interest entity. You can read further details here

Q&K International Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.2682 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/21.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) full year performance was -81.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Q&K International Group Limited shares are logging -86.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $3.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 516745 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) recorded performance in the market was -80.30%, having the revenues showcasing -15.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.80M, as it employees total of 248 workers.

Analysts verdict on Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Q&K International Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6843, with a change in the price was noted -0.55. In a similar fashion, Q&K International Group Limited posted a movement of -50.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 175,751 in trading volumes.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Q&K International Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.41%, alongside a downfall of -81.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.66% during last recorded quarter.