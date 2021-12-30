Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) was valued at $0.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.68 while reaching the peak value of $0.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4222. The stock current value is $0.46.Recently in News on December 29, 2021, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Announces Results of Annual General Meeting. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), (“Pingtan” or the “Company”), a fishing company based in the People’s Republic of China, today announced that each of the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Fuzhou on December 23, 2021:. You can read further details here

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1891 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $0.4222 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) full year performance was -76.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares are logging -79.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $2.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 602198 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) recorded performance in the market was -75.54%, having the revenues showcasing -40.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.74M, as it employees total of 1998 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7137, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. posted a movement of -40.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 297,845 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PME is recording 5.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.89%, alongside a downfall of -76.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by -31.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -54.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.56% during last recorded quarter.