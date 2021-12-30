Here is why Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.56%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), which is $1.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.95 after opening rate of $1.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.48 before closing at $1.53.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Announces 2021 Performance Incentive Plan. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that the Company adopted a performance incentive plan (the “2021 Plan”) to motivate and reward eligible employees based on their performance. The Company has also filed a registration statement on Form S-8 (the “Registration Statement”) to register 5,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.001 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), of the Company, issuable pursuant to the the 2021 Plan. In accordance with Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), this Registration Statement also covers an indeterminate number of additional securities which may be offered and issued under the 2021 Plan to prevent dilution from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions as provided in the 2021 Plan. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -98.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $103.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1027197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -93.22%, having the revenues showcasing -51.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.11M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.2729, with a change in the price was noted -3.09. In a similar fashion, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -64.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 387,700 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.22%. The shares increased approximately by 7.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.40% during last recorded quarter.