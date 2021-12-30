Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Boxed Inc. (BOXD), which is $14.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.00 after opening rate of $13.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.80 before closing at $13.56.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, Boxed, Inc. Announces Filing of Super 8-K in Connection with the Completion of Its Business Combination with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.. Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) its Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Super 8-K”), in connection with the completion of the business combination with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. As part of the Super 8-K, Boxed reported its financial results as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Certain highlights disclosed in the Super 8-K include:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boxed Inc. shares are logging -13.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.41 and $17.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 540967 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boxed Inc. (BOXD) recorded performance in the market was 43.04%, having the revenues showcasing 48.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 907.99M.

Analysts verdict on Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.05, with a change in the price was noted +4.80. In a similar fashion, Boxed Inc. posted a movement of +48.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 295,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BOXD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Boxed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Boxed Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.04%. The shares increased approximately by 51.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 47.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.23% during last recorded quarter.