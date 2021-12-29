United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $38.94

For the readers interested in the stock health of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI). It is currently valued at $35.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $36.009, after setting-off with the price of $34.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $34.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $34.78.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, United Community Banks, Inc. Announces an Updated Share Repurchase Program. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) announced that the Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of United’s outstanding common shares and extended the expiration to December 31, 2022. The shares may be repurchased periodically in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, and the program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time without notice. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of United’s stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal requirements. You can read further details here

United Community Banks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.24 on 11/22/21, with the lowest value was $26.97 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) full year performance was 24.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Community Banks Inc. shares are logging -4.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.97 and $37.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 769717 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) recorded performance in the market was 25.70%, having the revenues showcasing 11.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.15B, as it employees total of 2480 workers.

Specialists analysis on United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Community Banks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.00, with a change in the price was noted +6.52. In a similar fashion, United Community Banks Inc. posted a movement of +22.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 480,365 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UCBI is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Raw Stochastic average of United Community Banks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.78%, alongside a boost of 24.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.86% during last recorded quarter.