The countdown is on: Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) is priced at $5.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.47 and reached a high price of $8.5985, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.45. The stock touched a low price of $8.3802.Recently in News on December 2, 2021, Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Sale of Its Nascar Race Team Investment. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, announced today that it has closed on the exit of its investment in its NASCAR race team – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPAC) – to Warp Speed, LLC. The Company received $19.1 million of gross proceeds in full settlement of all debt and equity securities it held. The transaction results in a complete divestiture of RPAC by the Company, removes $26 million of intangible assets from the Company’s balance sheet and increases the Company’s tangible book value by over $1 per share. You can read further details here

Medallion Financial Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.50 on 05/24/21, with the lowest value was $3.50 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/21.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) full year performance was 61.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medallion Financial Corp. shares are logging -37.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.83 and $9.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10344940 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) recorded performance in the market was 72.45%, having the revenues showcasing 7.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 211.93M, as it employees total of 187 workers.

The Analysts eye on Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Medallion Financial Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.40, with a change in the price was noted -2.89. In a similar fashion, Medallion Financial Corp. posted a movement of -33.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 116,492 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MFIN is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.80.

Technical rundown of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Medallion Financial Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Medallion Financial Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.32%, alongside a boost of 61.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.78% during last recorded quarter.