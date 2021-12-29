Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF), which is $0.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9899 after opening rate of $0.9799 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9155 before closing at $1.01.Recently in News on December 28, 2021, Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Results of Proxy Votes and Passage of All Proposals. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today the ballot results from its 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders. You can read further details here

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.5200 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.8600 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/21.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) full year performance was -78.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are logging -89.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $8.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 818715 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) recorded performance in the market was -76.90%, having the revenues showcasing -54.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.43M, as it employees total of 200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7290, with a change in the price was noted -1.37. In a similar fashion, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -59.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 725,199 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STAF is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Raw Stochastic average of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.98%, alongside a downfall of -78.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.34% during last recorded quarter.