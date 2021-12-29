Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU), which is $9.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.05 after opening rate of $8.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.0001 before closing at $8.30.Recently in News on December 28, 2021, Sidus Space Chief Technology Officer, Jamie Adams, Participates in Zero-G Flight Demonstration of Dhruva Space’s CubeSat Deployer. Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to share that Jamie Adams, CTO of Sidus Space, participated in a Zero-G flight to test Dhruva Space’s CubeSat deployer in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sidus Space Inc. shares are logging -69.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.93 and $29.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 521516 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) recorded performance in the market was -25.92%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.99M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sidus Space Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.92%.