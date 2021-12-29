Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

For the readers interested in the stock health of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK). It is currently valued at $0.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.535, after setting-off with the price of $0.535. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.485 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.50.Recently in News on December 27, 2021, Smillage, Cootek’s Invested Game Studio, Published A New Hit Mobile Game. Recently, the hyper-casual game “Hotties Up” has reached the top three of the US iOS game ranking a few days after released. The dress-up parkour game is published by Smillage, the game studio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”) invested in. The success of “Hotties Up” marks a milestone for Smillage of expanding the business from game development to game publishing. Earlier this year, Smillage has also created several popular games such as “Catwalk Beauty”, “Truth Runner” and “Love Fantasy”. You can read further details here

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.2000 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.4400 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/21.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) full year performance was -81.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -91.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $7.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7241887 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) recorded performance in the market was -82.03%, having the revenues showcasing -61.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.93M, as it employees total of 759 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1384, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -58.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 733,507 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

Raw Stochastic average of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CooTek (Cayman) Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.83%, alongside a downfall of -81.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.11% during last recorded quarter.