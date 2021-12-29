Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) is priced at $3.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.81 and reached a high price of $4.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.82. The stock touched a low price of $3.7004.Recently in News on December 20, 2021, Tivic Health Names Mindgruve Digital Marketing Agency of Record. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), an emerging growth company focused on non-invasive bioelectronic medicine, names Mindgruve, a modern marketing agency, as its digital marketing agency of record. Mindgruve will work with Tivic Health to develop an integrated marketing and brand strategy that supports marketing and sales efforts in the U.S. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -39.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $6.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 531599 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) recorded performance in the market was -24.08%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.42M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tivic Health Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tivic Health Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.08%. The shares increased approximately by -9.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.89% in the period of the last 30 days.