Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Realty Income Corporation (O)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Realty Income Corporation (O). It is currently valued at $71.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $71.51, after setting-off with the price of $70.875. Company’s stock value dipped to $70.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $70.94.Recently in News on December 15, 2021, 114TH COMMON STOCK MONTHLY DIVIDEND INCREASE DECLARED BY REALTY INCOME. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2465 per share from $0.246 per share. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2022. This is the 114th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for January’s dividend is December 31, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.958 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.952 per share. You can read further details here

Realty Income Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.60 on 10/26/21, with the lowest value was $57.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Realty Income Corporation (O) full year performance was 19.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Realty Income Corporation shares are logging -1.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $55.20 and $72.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2661928 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Realty Income Corporation (O) recorded performance in the market was 18.60%, having the revenues showcasing 13.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.35B, as it employees total of 208 workers.

Analysts verdict on Realty Income Corporation (O)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Realty Income Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.76, with a change in the price was noted +0.61. In a similar fashion, Realty Income Corporation posted a movement of +0.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,491,562 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for O is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Realty Income Corporation (O): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Realty Income Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Realty Income Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.51%, alongside a boost of 19.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.43% during last recorded quarter.