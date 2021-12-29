Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) was valued at $29.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.50 while reaching the peak value of $30.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.25. The stock current value is $29.26.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Lithium Americas Closes Over-Allotment on Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) today announced that the initial purchasers under its previously announced offering of US$225,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes” and the “Offering”) have exercised, in full, their option to purchase up to an additional US$33,750,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes (the “Over-Allotment Option”), increasing the total Offering size to US$258,750,000. You can read further details here

Lithium Americas Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.56 on 11/30/21, with the lowest value was $11.84 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) full year performance was 139.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lithium Americas Corp. shares are logging -29.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.45 and $41.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1347059 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) recorded performance in the market was 135.46%, having the revenues showcasing 39.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.56B, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.17, with a change in the price was noted +14.23. In a similar fashion, Lithium Americas Corp. posted a movement of +96.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,109,433 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LAC is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical breakdown of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Lithium Americas Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lithium Americas Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 135.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.35%, alongside a boost of 139.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.91% during last recorded quarter.