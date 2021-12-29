Here is why MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recent weekly performance of -0.56% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ), which is $1.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.92 after opening rate of $1.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.7344 before closing at $1.76.Recently in News on December 29, 2021, MingZhu Logistics Enters into Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire CheYi Network. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) (the “MingZhu” or “Company”), a leading trucking service provider, today announced that it entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) on December 29, 2021 to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited (the “Cheyi BVI”) which operates its business through its subsidiary Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the “CheYi Network”), an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. Pursuant to the agreement, the total consideration for the acquisition of 100% equity ownership of Cheyi BVI is an aggregate of U.S. $29,466,032, consisting of the issuance by the Company to the shareholders of Cheyi BVI an aggregate of 3,189,000 fully paid Company’s ordinary shares (being U.S. $12,756,000 of $4 per share) and payment of $2,000,000 at closing, and Year-2021 earnout payment of U.S. $8,826,019 and Year-2022 earnout payment of U.S. $5,884,013 if the Cheyi BVI’s audited net income for its fiscal year 2021 and 2022 is no less than U.S. $3,000,000 respectively. The two earnout payments are due 13 months upon the delivery of Cheyi BVI’s audited financial statements. The parties plan to close the transaction by December 31, 2021. The acquisition is expected to offer MingZhu’s customers additional platform enhancements, and directly fits with MingZhu’s acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products. You can read further details here

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.0000 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/21.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) full year performance was -82.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares are logging -96.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $58.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16794013 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recorded performance in the market was -82.68%, having the revenues showcasing -42.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.48M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Specialists analysis on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8180, with a change in the price was noted -2.28. In a similar fashion, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -55.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 316,203 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YGMZ is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.09%, alongside a downfall of -82.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.11% during last recorded quarter.