Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

At the end of the latest market close, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) was valued at $1.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.58 while reaching the peak value of $1.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.36. The stock current value is $1.49.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Publication Highlighting Mechanism of Disease and the Potential of Oral c-Abl Kinase Inhibitor Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. – Publication describes role of c-Abl and misfolded alpha-synuclein proteins in the initiation and progression of neurodegeneration. You can read further details here

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.1600 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.3600 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/21.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) full year performance was -84.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -84.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $9.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 648435 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) recorded performance in the market was -78.41%, having the revenues showcasing -21.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.16M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9583, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -35.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 306,908 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IKT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.54%, alongside a downfall of -84.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.16% during last recorded quarter.